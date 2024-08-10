Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 8.09.24  

-Rest in Peace to Kevin Sullivan. I am going to do a review of a show this weekend as tribute to his life and career. For now, it’s time to Level Up. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

Dante Chen vs. Keanu Carver

-This is Carver’s first match in six months as he has been on the injured reserve according to Saxton. Chen hooks a side headlock, and takes it to the mat. Carver finally breaks as he gets to his feet and hits a belly to back suplex. Chen with a kick out of the corner and he tries to run Carver down with a shoulder. They do a rope criss-cross and Carver hits a POUNCE! Carver pounds away in the corner and gets a release suplex for two. Jawbreaker from Chen and he starts firing off chops. He charges in, but gets caught with a bearhug. Chen tries to punch his way out, but Carver gets a suplex for another two count. Chen elbows out to create space, but runs into a big ass spinebuster for two! TORTURE RACK! Chen punches his way out and tries a backslide, but no dice. Chen goes back to throwing strikes and lands an elbow to the gut. Pump kick from Chen! Gentle Touch gets the win at 4:58.

Winner: Dante Chen via pin at 4:58

-This was fine! I want to see more of Carver as his power game works and it’s always fun seeing a big man throwing people around the ring. Chen continues to play his role as Gatekeeper of NXT. **

-Lainey Reid gets promo time backstage and will face Wendy Choo later tonight.

-Bash in Berlin! August 31! I like Saturday afternoon PLEs!

Wendy Choo vs. Lainey Reid

-Choo with a knee to the gut and she pulls Reid down by her hair. Reid cartwheels over Choo and gets a crucifix for two. Reid with another pin attempt, but Choo is out at two. Choo with a slingshot into the corner and then a modified Flatliner. Head-butt from Choo! Clothesline from Choo gets a one count. She goes to the ground and pound then hits a running elbow in the corner. Reid to the other corner and she flips upside down and Choo pulls her down into the Tree of Woe (RIP Sullivan). Choo with a dropkick for two. Reid starts firing back with right hands as she needs to do something to get back into this one. Neckbreaker from Reid followed by a kip up. Reid with a splash in the corner and she slams Choo on her face. Reid with a roll-up for two. Choo rolls through on a crossbody and gets her choke to force a tap at 5:02.

Winner: Wendy Choo via submission at 5:02

-I do like the darker version of Choo’s gimmick better than what we were getting. This was okay as it was mainly an extended SQUASH for Choo. *1/2

-Kale Dixon gets promo time as he makes his return tonight!

-NXT No Mercy! Denver!

Edris Enofe (w/ Malik Blade) vs. Kale Dixon

-Enofe with a go behind, but Dixon gets arm control. Enofe with an armdrag and into an armbar. Dixon gets in a shot and gets a slam. He swivels the hips, licks the hand, and delivers a chop to the back. That only annoyed Enofe who hits a dropkick out of the corner followed by a slam. Enofe drops a series of elbows, but stops on two so he can take of his shirt and then he hits a jumping elbow. Dixon bails to the floor and yells at Blade. Enofe follows, but Dixon trips him on the apron. Back in the ring Dixon unloads with strikes and stomps. Belly to back suplex! Nice one too! Dixon sends Enofe into the corner and then tries a suplex, but Enofe counters into a roll-up for two. Another hard whip into the corner and this time Dixon hits a nice snap suplex. A second one gets a two count! Dixon hooks a reverse chinlock which lets the crowd get into the match as they try to rally Enofe. Dixon tries a half-crab, but Enofe powers out. He misses a dropkick and now, Dixon gets the half-crab. Enofe is able ro escape and gets a monkey-flip. He starts firing off right hands and gets a shoulder tackle. Flying forearm and then he plants Dixon face first on the mat. Spinebuster! Now Enofe gets the half-crab as the crowd yells for a tap. Dixon gets to the bottom rope to force a break. Dixon lands an up-kick and sends Enofe to the floor. Edris comes off the top but Dixon catches him on the way down and gets a Flatliner. Enofe flips out of a suplex and gets the modified DDT that spiked Dixon on his head. Enofe drops an elbow from the top rope and gets the pin at 7:43.

Winner: Edris Enofe via pin at 7:43

-They just kept working and working until they turned in a solid match overall. It was nice to see Dixon back and he looked good after the injury. I have enjoyed seeing Blade and Enofe in singles matches. **1/2

