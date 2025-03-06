Leighty’s WWE Evolve Review 03.05.25  

-The great Thomas Hall has you covered for weekly coverage of this show, but I figured I would do a review as well. My thought is I reviewed every episode of Level Up and this is the evolution of that show. Due to having two young kids, I can never sit down and watch and review a show at 8 PM, so I had to wait until they were in bed to get a chance. This is my first experience with Tubi as well. This should be fun. Let’s get to it!

-Earlier today Shawn Michaels walked into the WWE PC where Ava is waiting, and they are standing in front of a group of men and women. He tells them they are going to show the world how wrestling has evolved and he plugs Tubi. Shawn says for one night only he is making the matches tonight.

-Main Event: Jack Cartwheel, Sean Legacy, and Cappuccino Jones vs. Brad Baylor, Jackson Drake, and Ricky Smokes

-Opener: Kali Armstrong and Dani Palmer vs. Kendal Grey and Carlee Bright. All four of those ladies are my Level Up kids!

-Shawn tells them this is where dreams come true and here, they can show everyone they belong. It is going to be a blast to watch them evolve (roll credits).

-Announce Team: Peter Rosenberg and Robert Stone

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

Kendal Grey and Carlee Bright vs. Kali Armstrong and Dani Palmer

-Palmer does a back flip as part of her entrance and I always enjoyed her as part of Level Up. Kali is a track athlete and of the four, I saw her the least on Level Up. Armstrong starts Grey and they lockup. Armstrong puts her on the top rope in the corner and pats her on the head before playing to the crowd. Palmer makes the blind tag and Grey works the arm. Tag to Bright and she gets a sunset flip for two. They fight for a backslide and Bright wins the battle and gets a two count. Palmer with an armdrag, but Bright counters into a head scissors. Palmer flips into a pin attempt that gets two and then gets a splash. We get little pop-ups giving us some facts on the competitors in the ring which is cool. Rana from Bright, but Palmer flips out and lands on her feet. Armstrong tags herself back in and runs into a drop toe-hold into an armbar. Armstrong gets a reversal and starts raining down elbows to the arm. She talks some trash as the crowd there chants “Too Strong, Armstrong.” Tag made to Grey and they try a double clothesline, but Armstrong runs through that. Grey catches her with an armdrag though and takes it to the mat. Armstrong breaks, but Grey gets a fireman’s carry back into the armbar. Small package from Grey gets a one count. If this was Level Up the match would be over by now as they have gone past the 5 minute mark, so it’s nice to see them get more time and not look rushed. Bright back in and double hip-toss gets two. Armstrong with a whip and catches Bright with a powerslam. She drags Bright to the corner and talks trash to the camera as we take a break at 6:48. That was a weird transition to a commercial.

-Back at 7:27 with Armstrong controlling with a side headlock. She drops Bright with a clothesline and makes the tag to Palmer. She uses the ropes to leap in the air and deliver double knees to the back. She goes for a back flip splash, but Bright gets the knees up to block. The race is on as each crawls for the tag. Both get there and Grey runs down Armstrong with a series of elbows and then a DDT. Palmer in and misses a clothesline which lets Grey hit a nice overhead release suplex. She tries going over Armstrong in the corner but gets caught and Armstrong gets a powerslam for two. Armstrong heads up top, but Grey lands some rights and goes up to meet here. They fight there as Palmer makes a blind tag. Superplex, but Palmer comes off top with a frog-splash for two. Yo! Codebreaker from Bright to Armstrong which leaves Palmer and Grey alone. Slice Bread is countered. Grey hits a spear, but Armstrong is in to break up the pin. Here’s Bright as she jumps on Armstrong’s back. Grey pushes both of them to the floor but walks into a small package for two. They fight on the apron and everyone ends up on the floor. PALMER WITH A CORKSCREW MOONSAULT OFF THE TOP ONTO THE PILE! NICE! Back in the ring Kendal catches Palmer with a flying armbar and gets the submission at 12:12.

Winner: Kendal Grey and Carlee Bright

-Yo, this just keep getting better and better as they went. They are definitely giving them more freedom and letting cut loose compared to what we would get on Level Up. I am cool with that as they need to sink or swim in an environment like this. As mentioned I’ve been a Palmer fan and great to see her doing well after the injuries she had. This was fun and a great start to the show. ***1/2

-Chuey Martinez is our reporter who gets the interviews. Carlee tells him that hard work really pays off and they are the answer to a trivia question as the first winners of a WWE Evolve Match. Grey doesn’t want to just be a trivia answer. She is here to dominant and she wants everyone to think of her when they think of Evolve. She storms off and Bright says they are going to be best friends.

-Video package on the history of Evolve and we see Heyman, Drew McIntyre, Austin Theory, Cody Rhodes, GUNTHER, Ciampa, Gargano. Cool!

-We go backstage where Jackson Drake is surprised he paired him with Swipe Right. I guess they are a tag team. They are in our Main Event and reason, I haven’t heard of them yet is because they part of the WWE ID program. Swipe Right explain their gimmick as they have met our wives and girlfriends. I see what they are doing there.

-Luca Crusifino and It’s Gal are in the VIP Section!

-We meet the the other half of the Main Event as Legacy, Jones, and Cartwheel are backstage. They really gave dude the name Cappuccino? I mean, that’s awesome and bizarre at the same time.

-Keanu Carver gets a video package to let us know more about him. He is another one I am familiar with because of Level Up.

-Trill London gets a video package as well and he a football background as he made an NFL roster. He mentions he was bullied a lot as a kid and feels misunderstood at times.

Keanu Carver vs. Trill London

-Rosenberg mentions London was a former CB for the Dolphins and he is obsessed with horror movies. Give me all the information. He gets caught early by Carver who tosses him around with a choke and throws him across the ring. He unloads with combo punches in the corner and gets The Scott Hall SOS Slam. London weakly throws punches and gets tossed across the ring again. POUNCE! We see a replay and London went flying on that one. Sky-High Spinebuster finishes the massacre at 1:38.

Winner: Keanu Carver via pin at 1:38

-Just a total massacre which I was thought might be coming, but when they have London a video package it made me think he may have a chance. No dice though as Carver looked impressive running through him. Props to London for making Carver look like a killer. SQUASH

-Rosenberg goes to The VIP section to interview Luca Crusifino and he says nobody in Evolve has been in the ring with a heavy hitter like him. He tells everyone in Evolve to choose wisely if they are with him or against him.

-Video package on more Evolve stars: Harlem Lewis, Layla Diggs, Brinley Reece are mentioned and they all were part of Level Up.

6 Man ID Showcase: Jack Cartwheel, Cappuccino Jones, Sean Legacy vs. Swipe Right (Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes) and Jackson Drake

-As mentioned these are all newbies to me and of course it’s a six man where I have to struggle to remember who is who. Thankfully we get the in ring introductions and they put a name to each person. Oh, and yes, Cappuccino did bring a cappuccino to the ring with him. The crowd starts a “Swipe Left” chant. We start with Jones and Ricky Smokes. Backdrop by Jones and then he catches Baylor with a dropkick. Legacy and Drake in now and Legacy gets a standing moonsault for two. Cartwheel in and he does a split to duck a clothesline. We are told his great grandmother invented the cartwheel, but Stone doesn’t believe it. All six men in the ring as they stare each other down and then it goes back to Jones and Smokes. Swipe Right cheat to get Jones to the floor with a clothesline. Back in Baylow with a clothesline. Tag to Smokes and he hooks a reverse chinlock. Jones fights out, but gets slammed down by the back of the head. Tag to Drake, who thankfully has Drake on the ass of his tights. Perfect-plex, but he is not perfect and Jones is out at two. Baylor back in and he drops an elbow as Stone talks about the importance of Independent Wrestling. Jones is able to make the hot tag to Cartwheel. He hits a neckbreaker and then an enziguiri. Leg Sweep from the apron and then a sling shot into a rotating splash. Triple Dive to the floor from our heroes and we head to a break.

-It fades to a commercial, but comes right back. Drake is back in charge, so some time must have passed. Swipe Right with a double suplex on Cartwheel for two. Baylor hooks a reverse chinlock as Rosenberg notes he looks like Matt Damon. Good call! Swipe Right with a tandem neckbreaker for two. Cartwheel fights back but gets cut off and Smokes makes sure to knock his partners off the apron Cartwheel does snap off a tornado DDT and we have a race to the corners. Legacy in and so is Smokes. Legacy gets a belly to back suplex and then sends and a backflip into a Scorpion Death Drop. Cool! Swipe Right catch him with a dropkick. Running knee to the temple, but Jones breaks up the count. The announcers have lost count of who is legal, so I feel better. Jones gets a tag so we know he is legal. He gets a De-Caffinator (what they called it) and comes off the top with a Frog Splash Elbow, but Baylor makes the save. Legacy and Baylor in and Legacy gets a running boot. Baylor with a DDT. Everyone just starts snapping off moves as this has broken down. Cartwheel eats a double stomps from Baylor! Legacy hits a double dropkick on Swipe Right! Legacy then hits Baylor with an inverted AA into a neckbreaker for the pin at 11:45.

Winners: Jack Cartwheel, Sean Legacy, and Cappuccino Jones via pin at 11:45

-This was all action as they made use of having six men and went all out. I think I liked the women’s match better because more my style, but this was just a fun party match. There wasn’t much of a story, but this was billed as a showcase and that’s what they gave us. Jones looked good and played the face in peril well. Swipe Right was fun with their tag offense and that helped the match. Everyone got some chance to shine. This was just fun. ***1/4

-Armstrong is out and she is pissed about losing earlier. She wants a match with someone to prove she did not lose earlier.

-Shawn and Ava are backstage and Shawn is going to let her direct things going forward as she sees fit.

