Leighty’s WWE Evolve Review 6.04.25  

-Tonight, we crown the first ever WWE Evolve Champion! It’s a big-time show, so let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Peter Rosenberg and Robert Stone

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

-Teaser running down what to expect tonight.

-Show opening!

-Kali Armstrong is out and she has her Evolve Women’s Championship Belt with her. The crowd starts a “you deserve it,” chant and someone makes sure to chant “damn right.” Kali says she did what she said she was going to do. She isn’t ducking any of the chicks in the back and when she gets to NXT they will know who the difference maker is. She just wants to know who is first.

-Zayda Steel is out and she wants to be the first to congratulate her on being Evolve Champion. I mean, technically, I congratulated her last week. Zayda says they are both history makers as Kali is the first Evolve Champion while she is the first WWE ID Prospect.

-Next out is Nikkita Lyons and she says it is nice to meet Kali. She told Stevie to call her when a Champion was crowned, so she is here. Kali notes they are both talking and not doing anything, so they both attack Kali. Here comes Natalya to make the save and I smell a Tag Match coming. I hope Stevie watched a lot of Teddy Long when she was growing up. Kali aggressively pulls the belt away from Nattie as she doesn’t want help getting up.

-Jin Tala vs. Carlee Bright up next!

-We head to the back and Carlee Bright has been attacked as she complains about a damaged arm. The mystery continues.

-In the back, Stevie apologizes to Carlee, who is getting checked out by the doctor. Carlee only knows she was attacked by someone in a black hoodie. The doctor clears her and says it is up to her and she wants to fight.

-Keanu Carver cuts a promo backstage as he is going from the streets of DC to Evolve Champion.

-Sean Legacy is backstage with Timothy Thatcher and he mentions it has been 8 long years. Thatcher tells him he is ready, and he says “damn right as it is time for me to create my legacy.”

Jin Tala vs. Carlee Bright

-Jin is Leigh Laurel, who is fresh off Season 1 of LFG. Carlee is coming into this one with a banged up shoulder, so it should be an easy story to tell. Jin immediately goes after the arm and gets a hammerlock. She gets a take down into a one count. She maintains arm control, but gets rolled up for a one count. Carlee now has arm control as they continue to jockey for position. Hammerlock, but Jin reverses, which is then reversed. Carlee gets backdropped, but counters that into a roll-up for two. Jin goes back to the arm as she throws Carlee down to the mat. She hits a Code Breaker on the the bad arm for a two count. She hooks a submission as she makes Carlee’s arms bend behind her back and touch. Ouch! Crucifix gets a two count. Jin misses a clothesline and Carlee hits a series of forearms. Bulldog gets two though it took a toll on Carlee’s shoulder. Code Breaker from Carlee, but she misses a standing moonsault. Jin hooks a standing armbar that Stone gives a name I can’t remember and Carlee taps at 4:18.

Winner: Jin Tala via submission at 4:18

-This was right out of Level Up except they rarely let newbies win their first match. It was a start for Jin and we will see how she continues to develop. *1/2

-Last week, Kylie eliminated Wendy Choo from the Women’s Title Match, and after the show, Wendy attacked Kylie as she walked through the curtain. This feud continues!

-Chuey Martinez is backstage with Kylie, and she admits Wendy is the only person that makes her “not so smiley.” Chantel Monroe wants Kylie to quit as she gets on her nerves. Other women offer Kylie support.

-Jackson Drake gets a pep talk from the rest of Vanity Project!

-Wes Lee is up next!

-Edris Enofe is backstage and tells us he came back from a gruesome injury and he goes from Edris Enofe Tag Team Wrestler to Singles Superstar!

-Wes Lee is out with Tyson and Tyreke. He bets none of us expected to see him in Evolve. He notes TNT have been dominating on their own, so he hasn’t had a reason to show up, but he wanted a better understanding of Evolve. He talks the kids and can see the big dreams and potential and the thoughts they will be The Next Big Thing. He laughs and says it’s cute as he was the same way. He wanted to change the World and he did. He sees naive and borderline delusional kids in the back that want to steal his spotlight. He has busted his ass and broken his back and hasn’t even scratched the surface. He runs down his accolades in NXT and tells every to listen as he is the Gatekeeper and if people want to get to NXT they have to get through him.

-Cappuccino Jones and Jack Cartwheel are out to interrupt. Jones sees what Wes is brewing up and calls TNT impressive. Wes: “Why are you out her dawg?” He thinks they want a rematch, but Jones wants a match against Wes. He respects Lee, but whatever he has been sipping on is tasting bitter. Wes says he has been around the block enough to know better. Jones wants to see how he measures up as he feels he can get to NXT and the best way to show it is to go one one one with an NXT staple. Wes Lee accepts and it is on for next week.

-Je’Von Evans is in the parking lot and lets us know he is here to present The Evolve Championship to tonight’s winner. He runs into Jordan Oasis, who says he is just out walking. Evans is a fan of his work and they bond.

-Marcus Mathers video package as he introduces himself to us. He is the finest in WWE ID. We see highlights of him working in other promotions.

-Next week: It’s Gal vs. Troy Yearwood; Wes Lee vs. Cappuccino Jones; Lince Dorado Live!

WWE Evolve Championship: Fatal 4-Way: Keanu Carver vs. “Super” Sean Legacy vs. Edris Enofe vs. Jackson Drake

-Super Special In Ring Introductions! Drake steps to Carver and gets punched in the face which sends him to the floor. Legacy and Enofe target Carver, but doesn’t go well for them. Enofe with a Slingblade on Drake as he gets back in the ring. Enofe jumps off Legacy’s back and hits a dropkick on Drake. Enofe with a flip dive over the ropes to the floor on Drake and Legacy. Crossbody back in the ring on Carver for two. Enofe tries a suplex, but can’t get it and Carver runs him down with an elbow. Twisting powerslam sends Enofe packing at 1:52. Okay then! That’s a bummer. We take a break at 2:10.

-Back at 2:35 with Carver hitting both Drake and Legacy with a shoulder tackle. Carver starts throwing both men around the ring and Stone is harping on how nobody can beat Carver, I have to assume he is toast. Moonsault from Drake gets a one count as Carver is back up. Legacy charges and eats a right hand. Superkick from Legacy and one from Drake. Un-Aliving from Drake and then a springboard 450 with a double pin eliminates Carver at 4:10. Man, are they burning through these eliminations.

-Legacy and Drake stare each other down. They each miss a series of kicks and strikes. They clothesline each other. Legacy with a superkick and Drake with a Superman Punch. German Suplex from Drake, but Legacy powers up and hits a throw on Drake. Spanish Fly off the top and Legacy hits the springboard 450 for two. Legacy looks for Shambles, but Drake goes to the eyes. Drake drops Legacy throat first on the top rope and then drops Legacy on his face from the ropes. Swanton gets two! Handspring Cutter gets two! Head kick for two! We get a “this is awesome” chant but kind of a weak one. Running knee, but Legacy holds on and hooks the STF, which beat Drake previously. Drake drags himself to the ropes, but Legacy pulls that one back. He frees his other arm and gets to the ropes to force a break. The crowd stars a “Legacy” chant but Drake uses the ropes to knock him off. Ejacktion is countered into Shambles but Drake lands on his feet and hits a jumping knee. Un-Aliving connects and we have a Champion at 10:03.

Winner and New WWE Evolve Champion: Jackson Drake via pin at 10:03

-That was rather unexpected. I assumed Legacy, but was hoping for Carver. I wasn’t a fan of the Edris only getting two minutes or Carver getting 4, but it is what it is. The Legacy/Drake stuff to close was fun, and good on them for a surprise winner. Much like the women’s match last week, this left me a bit disappointed, but congrats to Jackson Drake. ***

-Vanity Project is out to celebrate with Drake and he is handed the Championship by Je’Von Evans as promised. Stone lets us know Evans and Drake have a history together on the indie scene, so they share a hug. Cool!

