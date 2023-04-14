Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 04.13.23  

-I’ve been sick the last two days and it hit me the worst today. I actually had to stop doing this show and finished later in the day when the medication finally kicked in. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: Seattle, WA

Zoey Stark vs. Nikki Cross

-We are back to NXT vs. WWE format for this show thankfully! Lockup to start and they exchange side headlocks. Stark gets a shoulder tackle, but Cross gets a cross-body and throws some strikes on the ground. They battle outside and Stark runs Cross back first into the apron. A baseball slide is countered as Cross traps Stark in the ring apron skirt. The crowd is into Cross here! She heads up top, but misses and Stark gets a clothesline for two. Stark lays in the boots and then hits a running forearm. She uses the middle rope to choke and gets a snapmore followed by a basement clothesline for two. Stark works on the neck as the crowd tries to rally Cross. She tries to punch her way out and then roll to escape, but Stark snuffs that out and hammers down with right hands. Stark gets a pair of running shoulder blocks in the corner, but Nikki avoids a third and hits a dropkick to the knee. She hits another and gets a running splash in the corner. She brings Stark out of the corner and plants her face first on the mat. Cross heads up, but Stark gets a kick to stop that. She hits a basement dropkick to the face for two. Cross back with a Tornado DDT followed by her neckbreaker for the win at 6:28.

Winner: Nikki Cross via pin at 6:28

-Good stuff here as again, this show works so much better with this WWE vs. NXT format. Stark looked good out there and Cross was over with the fans. **1/4

-Back to SmackDown as Kevin Owens gets attacked backstage by Solo. That leaves Sami alone later in the night, but Riddle comes down for the save.

-Back to RAW last week as Brock Lesnar comes out to stand by Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline. Later in the night Brock turns on Cody and destroys him with a major ass kicking.

-Back to RAW as Cody is annoyed that Paul Heyman said he has to earn it in regards to challenging Roman again. He then challenges Brock for a match at Backlash in Puerto Rico.

-Brock will be on RAW this week to respond!

-Back to RAW as Lita gets attacked by someone backstage and she is found by Liv and Raquel. Becky is suspicious of Liv and Raquel being the ones that found Lita like that.

-Seth Rollins hype video!

-Back to RAW as Trish Stratus steps in for Lita to defend the Tag Titles with Lita. The story is Trish and Becky aren’t always on the same page and it costs them as Liv pins Trish to win the Titles for her team. After the match EVIL TRISH returns as she turns on Becky. Again, science has proven that Evil Trish is the best Trish!

-Shinsuke Nakamura returns this Friday on SmackDown. Plus LA Knight faces Xavier Woods!

Tyler Bate vs. Dolph Ziggler

-Cool! Give them some time here! Lockup to start and we get a massive “Lets Go Ziggler” chant. Dolph works the arm and Bate starts rolling until he is able to escape and that draws an “ohhh” from the crowd. More mat wrestling as Dolph hooks a headlock on the mat, but Bate is able to reverse to one of his own. Bate flusters Dolph and gets a roll-up for two and then a cross-body for two. Dolph stomps the foot to gain an advantage and yells “this is wrestling” and the crowd pops. Seattle loves Dolph. Dolph trash talks Bate, so Bate points to the sky and Dolph falls for it and gets the taste slapped out of his mouth. Cool! A clothesline sends Dolph over the top to the floor and that takes us to our commercial break at around 3:00.

-Back with Dolph hanging Bate throat first on the top rope and then firing him into the corner. The crowd roars again. Jumping elbow gets two as Dolph flexes on the cover. Dolph is digging this love from the crowd! Ziggler with a side headlock on the mat and he does a headstand to show-off while keeping the hold. Bate punches his way out, so Ziggler drops him in the mat and then books a Bow and Arrow. Bate uses strength to reverse the hold which Dolph turns back on him. Bate escapes again and fires off some European Uppercuts. Dolph gets caught with a knee in the corner and Bate gets a back elbow off the middle rope. He lands a series of dropkicks, but runs into an elbow in the corner. Dolph charges and gets caught with an overhead release suplex. Standing shooting star press gets two! Dolph goes to the knee and misses a fame-asser, but hits it on the second try and that only gets two. The crowd would really like Ziggler to win this one and he preps for a Superkick. Bate catches it, but Ziggler punches him in the face. Bate gets a rebound lariat and then an AIRPLANE SPIN for two. Yo, these two are killing it! The crowd starts a “This is Awesome” chant and I don’t blame them. Tyler Driver 97 is escaped and Dolph gets a superkick and falls into the cover for the pin at 9:30.

Winner: Dolph Ziggler via pin at 9:29

-This match ruled and is easily one of the best Main Event matches I have seen in my 3 years of reviewing this show. The crowd was great Ziggler was fired up, and Bate was well, Bate. Definitely check this match out! I don’t know if anything is topping his for Main Event Match of the Year and we still have 7.5 months to go. ****

-Back to SmackDown as HHH announces The Draft is coming in a few short weeks.

-Back to RAW as Kevin Owens and Solo Sikoa face off again. The Usos get involved as always and that lets Solo pick up the win. Bloodline beat down starts, but Sami and Riddle arrive just in time to make the save. Again, this 6 Man in Puerto Rico should rule!

