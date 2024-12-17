Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 12.04.24  

-Peacock decided to upload the last three episodes of this show as I guess we will no longer be on a two week delay. For these next three I will still just review the two matches and with next week’s episode I will go back covering the entire show. Let’s get to it!

-My review of Saturday Night’s Main Event from this past weekend can be found here.

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Vic Joseph

-Taped: Angel of The Winds Arena, Everett, WA

Natalya vs. Isla Dawn (w/ Alba Fyre)

-Lockup to start and Dawn forces Nattie back into the corner. Nattie shoves her to create space and gets a quick roll-up for two. Dawn sends Nattie into the corner, but she rushes out and delivers a clothesline. Another one and then she goes for the Sharpshooter off a missed dropkick by Dawn. Nattie with a baseball slide before sending Dawn back into the ring. She takes a second to glance at Fyre and it costs her as Dawn gets a leverage move by sending Nattie face first into the buckle. Meteora gets two! The crowd starts chanting for Nattie and she has a brief flurry, but gets cut off again. They start trading blows and Nattie wins the exchange. She hits a spear and then another one in the corner. Dawn nearly gets the win with a crucifix, but Nattie counters for two. Nattie with a roll-up for two. Dawn counters with her own and gets two. Nattie rolls through a victory roll and hooks the Sharpshooter for the win at 4:50.

Winner: Natalya via pin at 4:50

-Good for Nattie as the crowd was really behind her tonight. Just a basic tag match, but I dug the constant pin reversals towards the end. **

LWO (Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro) vs. The Creed Brothers

-Wilde and Julius kick this off and Julius goes right to the mat graps. Wilde back with a head scissors and then gets a side headlock he takes to the mat. Julius gets a suplex from a kneeling position and stands up, but Wilde escapes. Tag to Cruz and we get a pair of springboard moonsaults for two. Julius back Cruz into the corner and makes the tag to Brutus. He lands a series of forearms, but misses a clothesline. Cruz flips around the ring and uses his speed. He runs into a back elbow in the corner. Brutus goes up, but Cruz hits a head kick. All four men in the ring for a brief second as The LWO clears the ring. They tease stereo dives, but The Creeds step aside as we take a break at 3:00.

-60 seconds of Peacock commercials!

-Royal Rumble commercial! Biggest Indy Show of All Time!

-Back at 4:48 with The Creeds in control as Julius runs Cruz down with a clothesline. Overhead release belly to belly suplex! Brutus in and he goes to work on the back. Brutus SMASH as he rains down with hammer fists. Back to Julius who targets the arm. Cruz shows some life as he fights to his corner, but Julius cuts him off and gets a suplex. Julius suplex his brother onto Cruz for a two count. Headlock, but Cruz is able to fight his way out. He misses an enziguiri and Brutus throws him across the ring. Brutus misses a charge in the corner and now the hot tag to Wilde. X-Factor to Julius! Satellite DDT to Brutus and one to Julius as well. The Creeds bail to the floor and now Wilde hits a tope con hilo. Cruz comes flying out with a dive as well. Back in the ring, Wilde gets a springboard splash. Everyone just starts hitting everyone as this is getting pretty good. Julius walks Wilde in suplex position up the stairs and dumps him in the ring. Cool! Brutus Ball finishes at 9:43.

Winners: The Creed Brothers via pin at 9:43

-Fun match that got pretty good after the commercial break. The Creeds continue to develop and matches like this and working the live shows can only help these two. ***

-Thanks for reading!