Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 8.8.24  

-Quick plug for my review of Survivor Series 89. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Byron Saxton

-Taped: CFG Arena, Baltimore, MD

Ivy Nile vs. Alba Fyre (w/ Isla Dawn)

-This is a rematch from a few weeks ago as the Tag Champs keep getting Main Event duty with Nile. Nile controls early and gets the vertical suplex and starts SQUATTING as she holds Fyre up. Five SQUATS this week before bringing her down and that gets a two count. Still a fun spot! Dawn tries to get involved and Nile makes the mistake of chasing on the floor. Suicide Dive from Fyre! Nile gets run into the ring apron and that gets a two count back in the ring. Nile gets a flash small package for two, but Alba runs her over with a clothesline. Gordbuster gets a two count! Nile back with a head scissors and she knocks Dawn off the apron. Bridging German Suplex gets two. Fyre goes to the eyes and gets a roll-up with Dawn giving a helping hand, but the ref catches it this time and kicks the arm away. That lets Nile reverse to her own roll-up for the pin at 5:20.

Winner: Ivy Nile via pin at 5:20

-Didn’t get into this one as much as the previous match. It was fine and it made sense to give Ivy a win. I am curious how long they are going to continue this “feud.” *1/2

-SummerSlam video package! I was there and had an absolute blast. I still haven’t watched the entire show yet and I do plan on doing a review at some point. My recap of my weekend in Cleveland can be found here.

-Bash in Berlin! Aug 31!

-Hulu commercials!

-Back to RAW as GUNTHER kicked off the show to bask in the cheers as the new World Heavyweight Champion. I gave the man a standing ovation at SummerSlam. That was the one result I wanted and I got it. Randy Orton interrupts and that certainly wasn’t who I was expecting for GUNTHER’s first challenger, but it makes sense and should produce a great match. They shake hands like sportsmen!

-Hulu commercials!

-More SummerSlam recap videos!

-Back to Saturday as Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga are our new WWE Tag Team Champions. They end the reign of DIY. Jacob looked like an absolute MONSTER. DIY is better chasing and The Bloodline were getting the Gold as soon as they group expanded. We can also look forward to the day when Ciampa turns on Gargano to reignite that war on the biggest stage possible.

-Back to RAW as a pissed off Damian Priest calls out Finn Balor. Quick plug for my recap of Priest’s WWE 24 documentary can be found here. Finn pops up on screen and lays out his sound rationale for turfing Priest from the group. The crowd reaction to the reveal of the new Judgment Day was great!

-Back to RAW for Priest vs. JD McDonagh! Priest is crushing it as a superstar face and then we get no winner as Balor attacks Priest. Judgment Day with the beat down, but here’s Rhea Ripley to a MASSIVE pop. She sprints for Liv and posts her a few times. She sets for a powerbomb through a table, but Prison Dom saves. JD then eats a head-butt from Rhea and Priest hits South of Heaven. TERROR TWINS ARE SUPERSTARS!

-Hulu commercials!

-Back to SummerSlam (did I mention I was there) for Cody vs. Solo! The match was fine and the crowd was into it though we were all waiting for the Bloodline Rules to kick in. The Tongans interfere which brings out KO and Orton. It wasn’t seen on TV apparently, but the four of them brawled through the crowd and off the stadium floor. Jacob Fatu is next and murders Cody, which gives us what the stadium was begging for: ROMAN REIGNS! That pop was ridiculous! Roman SPEARS Solo and Cody gets the win off Cross-Rhodes. So happy to be there for that moment.

Pete Dunne vs. Akira Tozawa (w/ Maxxine)

-These two met earlier in the year on this show and had a MAIN EVENT BANGER. Dunne takes Tozawa to the match to start and they do some grapples. Stalemate and the crowd appreciates it! We go again and Dunne gets arm control. Tozawa counters and Dunne gets to the ropes to break. He punches Tozawa right in the face off the clean break. Dunne bends the fingers and then stomps the triceps. Tozawa blocks a charge in the corner and gets a head scissors off the middle rope. Suicide Dive to the floor as we take a break at 2:02.

-NXT No Mercy! Denver, CO!

-1:30 of Hulu commercials!

-Back at 4:13 as they are trading blows in the corner. Dunne lands a clothesline and soaks in the boos from the crowd. SMALL JOINT MANIPULATION! Dunne stomps the elbow and then rips at Tozawa’s face. Heavy forearm gets a two count! Dunne hooks a chinlock but Tozawa starts his comeback. He counters a throw into a DDT and gets a leg lariat. Up top for a missile dropkick and it gets two. Tozawa wants a suplex, but Dunne grabs the arms to block and gets an enziguiri. Snap German Suplex, but Tozawa gets one of his own with a bridge for a two count. TOZAWA-MANIA RUNNING WILD! He heads back up top, but Dunne moves. Chop by Dunne! Pump Kick by Tozawa! Dunne snaps the fingers and The Bitter End finishes at 8:26.

Winner: Pete Dunne via pin at 8:26

-Fun Main Event match, but I liked their match from earlier in the year a little bit more. Dunne has been a busy man with NXT and RAW, but I’m cool with him on Main Event on a routine basis. **1/2

-Wyatt Sicks video calling back to The Wyatt Family’s debut.

-WWE Live commercial!

-Hulu commercials!

-RAW This Monday: IC Title: 2 out of 3 Falls: Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn! Also, Damage CTRL vs. Zoey and Shayna in a #1 Contender’s Match for the Women’s Tag Titles.

-Back to RAW as The Wyatt Sicks made their in reign debut. This was fantastic and the crowd bought into the Sicks huge. Good for Rowan and Dallas as that had to be so cathartic. Also props to Rowan for the Lee/Harper reference! Lumis pins Gable to get the win and send the crowd home happy. So cool to hear Bray’s new theme music again. Song is a BANGER!

-Thanks for reading!