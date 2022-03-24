wrestling / News

Leon Ruff Added To BATTLESLAM: VENDETTA

March 23, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Leon Ruff is the latest addition to BATTLESLAM: VENDETTA, as the event announced on Wednesday. Baron Black announced that the WWE alumnus will be part of the April 24th show in Atlanta, Georgia as you can see below.

Previously announced for the wrestling & hip-hop event were Darius Martin, Max Caster, Lee Moriarity and Angelica Risk, with live performances by Josiah Williams and Pastor Troy.

