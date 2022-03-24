wrestling / News
Leon Ruff Added To BATTLESLAM: VENDETTA
March 23, 2022 | Posted by
Leon Ruff is the latest addition to BATTLESLAM: VENDETTA, as the event announced on Wednesday. Baron Black announced that the WWE alumnus will be part of the April 24th show in Atlanta, Georgia as you can see below.
Previously announced for the wrestling & hip-hop event were Darius Martin, Max Caster, Lee Moriarity and Angelica Risk, with live performances by Josiah Williams and Pastor Troy.
Pro Wrestling & Hip Hop converge in Atlanta
Leon Ruff is BLAZIN'‼️in action at #BATTLESLAM VENDETTA
🎟https://t.co/Jq0RJPFtvN pic.twitter.com/9jQjRlzpuh
— Baron Black (@TheEmpBruh) March 23, 2022
More Trending Stories
- David Otunga To Auction Off Jennifer Hudson’s Engagement Ring
- Thunder Rosa On Her Relationship With Tony Khan In AEW, Cody & Brandi Rhodes Leaving The Company
- William Regal Recalls Nearly Having Leg Amputated In 2018, Being Told He Had 24 Hours To Live
- Reby Hardy On Why She Doesn’t Have Issues With Her Kids Being on TV