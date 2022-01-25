wrestling / News
Leon Ruff Announced for TERMINUS II Next Month
January 25, 2022 | Posted by
– TERMINUS has announced that former WWE NXT Superstar and North American champion Leon Ruff has been announced for the company’s TERMINUS II event. You can view the announcement below.
Leon Ruff joins other talents booked for the show, including Kevin Blackwood, Lio Rush, and Shane Strickland. Jonathan Gresham is set to face Santana for the original ROH World title. TERMINUS II is scheduled for February 24 in Atlanta, Georgia.
WELCOME • TO • TERMINUS https://t.co/UgTontNw1T pic.twitter.com/WNvuy2HTi1
— T E R M I N U S (@TERMINUSpro) January 25, 2022