wrestling / News

Leon Ruff Announced for TERMINUS II Next Month

January 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TERMINUS II - Leon Ruff

– TERMINUS has announced that former WWE NXT Superstar and North American champion Leon Ruff has been announced for the company’s TERMINUS II event. You can view the announcement below.

Leon Ruff joins other talents booked for the show, including Kevin Blackwood, Lio Rush, and Shane Strickland. Jonathan Gresham is set to face Santana for the original ROH World title. TERMINUS II is scheduled for February 24 in Atlanta, Georgia.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Leon Ruff, TERMINUS, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading