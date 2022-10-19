Various News: Leon Ruff Learns He’s Related To Bobo Brazil, Kevin Owens Praises Producer

– WWE NXT alumnus Leon Ruff has learned that he is related to WWE Hall of Famer Bobo Brazil. Ruff, who is a former NXT North American Champion, posted to Twitter on Wednesday to note that he learned the news recently:

I Found out I’m related to the late great bobo brazil.

Brazil was one of the early inductees into the Hall of Fame, being inducted in 1994. Ruff was released from WWE in August of last year as part of the NXT budget cuts.

– Kevin Owens had some praise for WWE Senior Associate Producer Temarrio Thomas. After the WWE Careers Twitter account posted spotlighting Thomas, Owens retweeted it and said “The man,” as you can see below: