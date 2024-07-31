– During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, former WWE and WCW Superstar Lex Luger discussed Shane McMahon possibly working with Tony Khan in AEW. Luger shared his support for the idea, and thinks Khan should bring McMahon onboard.

Luger stated on the idea (via WrestlingInc.com), “100%. I think he [Khan] should do it. I feel that with the way the wrestling business, with all its different platforms, and the way it’s exploding like we’ve never seen before, absolutely, 100%. I think it [would] be a great idea to bring Shane in.”

As previously reported, Shane McMahon met with Tony Khan in Arlington, Texas earlier this week to discuss “possibilities moving forward.” What those possibilities might be are not clear.