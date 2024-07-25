Lexis King Explains His Recent Attack on Eddy Thorpe

– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, WWE NXT Superstar Lexis King explained his recent attack on Eddy Thorpe. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Lexis King on his attack on Eddy Thorpe: “I sure hope that I broke the hand that he uses to mix up that devil music, that EDM bullcrap because let’s be honest, a guy like that, I think it was just last week, we had a TV taping on Tuesday and [‘NXT’] wanted to film something on Monday. ‘Oh, no, I got a DJ gig. I’m gonna be out at the club.’ I said, ‘All right, well, we’ll go there and film it. We’ll put you on the spot.’ Because, to me, you’re not putting the business first. You’re out there, you’re playing your music, you’re partying, you’re drinking the night before we have a TV show.”

On what he thinks of Thorpe: “You’re not putting pro wrestling first. I’m putting pro wrestling first. This guy is a degenerate, and I’m doing this business a favor by taking him out and crippling his ability to go out there and enjoy his little hobbies.”