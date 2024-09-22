wrestling / News

Lexis King vs. Oro Mensah Added to This Week’s WWE NXT

September 22, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Lexis King vs Oro Mensah Image Credit: WWE

– WWE confirmed a new matchup for this week’s edition of WWE NXT TV. Lexis King faces Oro Mensah in a singles bout. This will be the last show before NXT’s move to The CW on October 1 in Chicago.

WWE NXT will air on Tuesday, September 23 on the USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

NXT North American Championship Match: Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair
* Ridge Holland vs. Riley Osborne
* The Grayson Waller Effect with Axiom & Nathan Frazer
* Lexis King vs. Oro Mensah
* An NXT Press Conference featuring competitors for the The CW debut episode

