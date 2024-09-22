wrestling / News
Lexis King vs. Oro Mensah Added to This Week’s WWE NXT
– WWE confirmed a new matchup for this week’s edition of WWE NXT TV. Lexis King faces Oro Mensah in a singles bout. This will be the last show before NXT’s move to The CW on October 1 in Chicago.
WWE NXT will air on Tuesday, September 23 on the USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* NXT North American Championship Match: Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair
* Ridge Holland vs. Riley Osborne
* The Grayson Waller Effect with Axiom & Nathan Frazer
* Lexis King vs. Oro Mensah
* An NXT Press Conference featuring competitors for the The CW debut episode
After some harsh words and a few blindside attacks, @OroMensah_wwe and @LexisKingWWE will run it back THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT!
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/veiFkGtnRo
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 22, 2024