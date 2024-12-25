wrestling / News

Lexis King Wins Heritage Cup Title From Charlie Dempsey With Help From William Regal on Tonight’s WWE NXT

December 24, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Lexis King Heritage Cup Champion Image Credit: WWE

– WWE NXT has a new Heritage Cup Champion. Lexis King defeated Charlie Dempsey to become the new NXT Heritage Cup Champion. William Regal joined King in his corner once again for tonight’s matchup.

At the end of the fourth round, Regal attempted to give King the brass knuckles. However, King didn’t want them, so Regal instead decked King. The referee then saw a downed King and Dempsey holding a foreign object, believing Dempsey cheated. As a result, the referee disqualified Dempsey, so King won the match and became the new champion.

A confused Lexis King then came to with his Heritage Cup trophy and celebrated in the ring. Dempsey’s run as champion ends at 126 days. He won the title earlier in August after beating Tony D’Angelo. Tonight’s show was taped on December 17 at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts.

You can view some clips and highlights below. You can also check out 411’s live coverage for tonight’s WWE NXT broadcast RIGHT HERE.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Lexis King, NXT, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading