– WWE NXT has a new Heritage Cup Champion. Lexis King defeated Charlie Dempsey to become the new NXT Heritage Cup Champion. William Regal joined King in his corner once again for tonight’s matchup.

At the end of the fourth round, Regal attempted to give King the brass knuckles. However, King didn’t want them, so Regal instead decked King. The referee then saw a downed King and Dempsey holding a foreign object, believing Dempsey cheated. As a result, the referee disqualified Dempsey, so King won the match and became the new champion.

A confused Lexis King then came to with his Heritage Cup trophy and celebrated in the ring. Dempsey’s run as champion ends at 126 days. He won the title earlier in August after beating Tony D’Angelo. Tonight’s show was taped on December 17 at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts.

.@LexisKingWWE and Charlie Dempsey are matching each other every step of the way! 👏#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/4KNlowCZrY — WWE (@WWE) December 25, 2024