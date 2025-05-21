wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

May 21, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite 5-21-25 Trio Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS as the build continues for this weekend’s Double or Nothing. The lineup includes:

* The Young Bucks & Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe & Powerhouse Hobbs
* Julia Hart vs. Mina Shirakawa (Toni Storm on commentary)
* Mercedes Mone & Jamie Hayter go face-to-face
* Hangman Page & Will Ospreay go face-to-face
* MJF officially joins the Hurt Syndicate

