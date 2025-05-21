Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS as the build continues for this weekend’s Double or Nothing. The lineup includes:

* The Young Bucks & Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe & Powerhouse Hobbs

* Julia Hart vs. Mina Shirakawa (Toni Storm on commentary)

* Mercedes Mone & Jamie Hayter go face-to-face

* Hangman Page & Will Ospreay go face-to-face

* MJF officially joins the Hurt Syndicate