wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Grand Slam Mexico
June 18, 2025 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present AEW Grand Slam Mexico tonight, the company’s first show from Arena Mexico. The lineup includes:
* CMLL World Women’s Championship: Zeuxis (c) vs. Mercedes Mone
* Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta & The Young Bucks vs. Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata & Powerhouse Hobbs
* Bandido, Atlantis Jr., Templario, Brody King, Daniel Garcia & Adam Cole vs. Hechicero, Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita, Josh Alexander & FTR
* MJF vs. Mistico
* Ricochet vs. Lio Rush vs. Mascara Dorada vs. Hologram
* Mark Briscoe vs. Kazuchika Okada
More Trending Stories
- Carlito Discusses How Things Changed in His Latest WWE Run With Vince McMahon No Longer in Charge
- Dustin Rhodes Responds to Fan Who Wants To See Him Team With Stardust & Mr. Iguana as Goldust
- JBL Thinks WWE Should Change Blake Monroe’s New Ring Name
- Kevin Nash Shares What Triple H Told Him About R-Truth Situation