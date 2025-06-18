Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Grand Slam Mexico

All Elite Wrestling will present AEW Grand Slam Mexico tonight, the company’s first show from Arena Mexico. The lineup includes:

* CMLL World Women’s Championship: Zeuxis (c) vs. Mercedes Mone

* Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta & The Young Bucks vs. Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata & Powerhouse Hobbs

* Bandido, Atlantis Jr., Templario, Brody King, Daniel Garcia & Adam Cole vs. Hechicero, Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita, Josh Alexander & FTR

* MJF vs. Mistico

* Ricochet vs. Lio Rush vs. Mascara Dorada vs. Hologram

* Mark Briscoe vs. Kazuchika Okada