Lineup For This Week’s Episode of AEW Rampage

A Women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament match and more are official for Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage. AEW announced the following bouts on Wednesday’s Dynamite for this week’s show, which airs Friday on TNT:

* Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament First Round Match: Willow Nightingale vs. Serena Deeb

* TNT Championship Ladder Match Qualifying Match: Lio Rush vs. Action Andretti

* Private Party vs. Metalik and Komander