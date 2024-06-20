wrestling / News
Lineup For This Week’s Episode of AEW Rampage
June 19, 2024 | Posted by
A Women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament match and more are official for Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage. AEW announced the following bouts on Wednesday’s Dynamite for this week’s show, which airs Friday on TNT:
* Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament First Round Match: Willow Nightingale vs. Serena Deeb
* TNT Championship Ladder Match Qualifying Match: Lio Rush vs. Action Andretti
* Private Party vs. Metalik and Komander
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Never Made Bobby Heenan A Manager In WCW
- Backstage Notes On Wyatt Sicks Debut, How They’ll Interact With Storylines
- Cody Rhodes Recalls an Awkward Meeting in AEW With Matt Cardona & Tony Khan
- The Undertaker Reveals on When He Knew It Was Time to Retire, Being Set on Fire