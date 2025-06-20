Lineup For Tonight’s CMLL Fantasticamania Mexico, Featuring AEW, NJPW and RevPro Talent

CMLL will present FantasticaMania Mexico tonight in Arena Mexico, featuring talent from NJPW, AEW, ROH, NJPW and RevPro. The event will be available on the official Youtube page for those subscribing to the Fan Leyenda tier. It will also air on TelevisaNueve in Mexico. The lineup includes:

* CMLL World Women’s Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. La Catalina

* Mascara Dorada & Mistico vs. Bandido & Hologram

* Ricochet vs. Volador Jr.

* Match Relampago: Neon vs. Kevin Knight

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahshi, Shingo Takagi & Titan) vs. United Empire (Templario, TJP & Francesco Akira)

* Ultimo Guerrero vs. Yota Tsuji

* Difunto, Zandokan Jr., Rugido & Magnus vs. Lio Rush, Action Andretti, Rocky Romero & Robbie X

* La Jarochita vs. Thunder Rosa

* Kira vs. Red Velvet