Next week’s episode of NWA Powerrr will feature Crockett Cup Quarterfinal matches and more. The following are scheduled for next week’s show (per PWInsider), which will air Tuesday on The CW App:

* Crockett Cup Quarterfinal Match: Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox vs. Looks That Kill

* Crockett Cup Quarterfinal Match:Blunt Force Trauma vs. Judais & Max The Impaler

* Joe Alonzo vs. Alex Taylor