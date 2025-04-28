Lineup For Saturday’s GCW Crazy Scary Spooky Hilarious

This Saturday, May 3rd, GCW returns to Los Angeles, California, at The Ukranian Culture Center for a night of intense matchups. The event, titled Crazy Scary Spooky Hilarious, will be broadcast live on TrillerTV+ and boasts a stacked card, including:

*GCW Champion Effy vs. Hammerstone.

*GCW Tag Team Champions Alec Price & Jordan Oliver vs. Subculture, Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews

*JCW Champion Masha Slamovich vs. Jonathan Gresham.

*Miyu Yamashita vs. Maki Itoh

On Sunday, May 4th, GCW will make its Portland, Oregon debut at The Hawthorne Theater with another exciting event, We Still Don’t Trust You. This show will feature a rematch for the GCW Championship, this time pitting Effy against Maki Itoh.