Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Jon Moxley Returns

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS, featuring the return of Jon Moxley. Moxley had been out due to entering an alcohol inpatient treatment program back in November. The lineup includes:

* Jon Moxley returns

* Cody returns

* CM Punk vs. Shawn Spears

* Serena Deeb vs. Skye Blue

* FTR vs. Brock Anderson & Lee Johnson

* Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Acclaimed

* Britt Baker & Adam Cole vs. Kris Statlander & Orange Cassidy

* Malakai Black & Brody King vs. Griff Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr.