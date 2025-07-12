Independent Talent Ivan Warsaw Passes Away

Kevin Nikel, who competed as Ivan Warsaw and Knuckles Madsen on the independent scene, has passed away. Dogg Pound Championship Wrestling, an NWA Texas affiliate, announced on social media that Nikel had passed away. No word on the circumstances of his passing. He was 41 years old.

DPCW wrote:

“NWA Texas is saddened to learn of the passing of Kevin Nikel, professionally known as Ivan Warsaw & Knuckles Madsen. His contributions to Professional Wrestling will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this time. Rest in Peace”

Nikel began his wrestling career in 2007 and worked matches for a variety or promotions including TSW, the UWN and Memphis Wrestling. He was signed to a WWE developmental contract in 2012 and 2013, working several house shows for NXT under the name Knuckles Madsen. His last known match was in July of last year.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Nikel.