Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite – Tag Team Battle Royale

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS which features a title match and a tag team battle royal. The winners of the battle royal will move on to AEW Revolution to challenge Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus for the AEW World tag team titles. A third team will be added next week after a Casino Battle Royale. The lineup includes:

* AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. The Bunny

* Malakai Black & Brody King vs. PAC & Penta El Zero M

* Chris Jericho & Eddie Kingston meet face to face

* Tag Team Battle Royal for Title Shot at AEW Revolution: The Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds), 2point0, Santana and Ortiz, The Young Bucks, FTR, Private Party, reDRagon, The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn), The Butcher and The Blade, The Best Friends (Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor)