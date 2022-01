All Elite Wrestling will return to action tonight with AEW Rampage, which will feature Jon Moxley’s first match since October. He will take on Ethan Page. The full lineup includes:

* AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Anna Jay

* Jon Moxley vs. Ethan Page

* The Young Bucks vs. Roppongi Vice (Trent and Rocky Romero)

* Hook vs. Serpentico