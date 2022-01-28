wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Two Titles on the Line

January 28, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, with two championship matches already announced. The lineup includes:

* AEW Tag Team Championship: Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c) vs. Private Party
* AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Julia Hart
* Jon Moxley vs. Anthony Bowens
* FTR vs. Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson

