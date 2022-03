WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight from the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida, featuring Ronda Rousey’s first-ever match on the show. She will go one on one with Sonya Deville. The lineup includes:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Ricochet

* WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The Viking Raiders

* Ronda Rousey vs. Sonya Deville