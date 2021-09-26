wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s PWG Threemendous

September 26, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
PWG Threemendous VI

PWG is hosting its Threemendous show tonight in Los Angeles, and the final card is online. You can see the lineup below for the show:

* Bandido vs. Davey Richards

* Black Taurus and Demonic Flamita vs. Malakai Black and Brody King

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Alex Shelley

* Jack Cartwheel, Dante Martin & Alex Zayne vs. Lee Moriarty, Miguel & Myron Reed

*JD Drake vs. AJ Gray

*Aramis and Rey Horus vs. Dragon Lee and Laredo Kid

*Tony Deppen vs. Evil Uno.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

PWG Threemendous, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading