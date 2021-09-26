Lineup For Tonight’s PWG Threemendous

PWG is hosting its Threemendous show tonight in Los Angeles, and the final card is online. You can see the lineup below for the show:

* Bandido vs. Davey Richards

* Black Taurus and Demonic Flamita vs. Malakai Black and Brody King

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Alex Shelley

* Jack Cartwheel, Dante Martin & Alex Zayne vs. Lee Moriarty, Miguel & Myron Reed

*JD Drake vs. AJ Gray

*Aramis and Rey Horus vs. Dragon Lee and Laredo Kid

*Tony Deppen vs. Evil Uno.