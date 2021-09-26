wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s PWG Threemendous
September 26, 2021 | Posted by
PWG is hosting its Threemendous show tonight in Los Angeles, and the final card is online. You can see the lineup below for the show:
* Bandido vs. Davey Richards
* Black Taurus and Demonic Flamita vs. Malakai Black and Brody King
* Jonathan Gresham vs. Alex Shelley
* Jack Cartwheel, Dante Martin & Alex Zayne vs. Lee Moriarty, Miguel & Myron Reed
*JD Drake vs. AJ Gray
*Aramis and Rey Horus vs. Dragon Lee and Laredo Kid
*Tony Deppen vs. Evil Uno.
