wrestling / News
Various News: Lineup For Tonight’s RAW Including Ladder Match, Barbed Wire Match Headlining MLW Fusion, Post-Win Promo For Davey Boy Smith Jr
– Tonight’s episode of RAW airs tonight from Greensboro, North Carolina and includes the following:
* Ladder Match for WWE United States Title: Andrade (c) vs. Rey Mysterio
* Rusev & Liv Morgan vs. Bobby Lashley & Lana
* Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman to appear
– The main event for Saturday’s MLW: Fusion will be a no-ropes barbed wire match featuring Jimmy Havoc vs. Mance Warner.
– Davey Boy Smith Jr defeated Brian Pillman Jr. to win the MLW Opera Cup this past weekend. MLW shared the following post-win promo:
SOCIAL EXCLUSIVE:
"2020 is gonna be that much more brighter for Davey Boy Smith Jr." @DBSmithjr reflects on his future plans in MLW and what winning the #OperaCup means to him. pic.twitter.com/rfZyHrq0W7
— MLW FIGHTLAND • PHILLY • FEB 1 (@MLW) January 19, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Tommy Dreamer Weighs In on Tessa Blanchard Controversy, Doesn’t Think She’s a Racist
- Bray Wyatt On How Hurtful Internet Comments Can Trigger Mental Health Issues
- Big Show Reveals How The Undertaker Used to Chew Him Out During Live Tours, Says the Business Is Not as Ruthless as It Used to Be
- Chris Jericho On Being Asked to Join the nWo, Says He Legitimized AEW, Explains How He Has Managed To Stay On Top For So Long