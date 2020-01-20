Various News: Lineup For Tonight’s RAW Including Ladder Match, Barbed Wire Match Headlining MLW Fusion, Post-Win Promo For Davey Boy Smith Jr

– Tonight’s episode of RAW airs tonight from Greensboro, North Carolina and includes the following:

* Ladder Match for WWE United States Title: Andrade (c) vs. Rey Mysterio

* Rusev & Liv Morgan vs. Bobby Lashley & Lana

* Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman to appear

– The main event for Saturday’s MLW: Fusion will be a no-ropes barbed wire match featuring Jimmy Havoc vs. Mance Warner.

– Davey Boy Smith Jr defeated Brian Pillman Jr. to win the MLW Opera Cup this past weekend. MLW shared the following post-win promo: