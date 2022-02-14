wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW Includes United States Title Match
February 14, 2022 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of WWE Monday Night RAW tonight, the last RAW before the Elimination Chamber PPV on Saturday. The lineup includes:
* WWE United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. AJ Styles
* Brock Lesnar to address his Elimination Chamber opponents
* RK-Bro host an RK-Broga (toga) party.
* Lita will appear.
