Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW Includes United States Title Match

February 14, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE RAW Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of WWE Monday Night RAW tonight, the last RAW before the Elimination Chamber PPV on Saturday. The lineup includes:

* WWE United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. AJ Styles
* Brock Lesnar to address his Elimination Chamber opponents
* RK-Bro host an RK-Broga (toga) party.
* Lita will appear.

