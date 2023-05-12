Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Roman Reigns Returns

WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight, which features a loaded card following Backlash last week. This will be the first Smackdown to use the brand’s new roster from the WWE Draft. It includes the following:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament semifinals: TBD vs. TBD

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament: Edge vs. AJ Styles vs. Rey Mysterio

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament: Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley & Dakota Kai)

* Baron Corbin vs. Cameron Grimes

* Roman Reigns returns