Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Roman Reigns Returns

May 12, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight, which features a loaded card following Backlash last week. This will be the first Smackdown to use the brand’s new roster from the WWE Draft. It includes the following:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament semifinals: TBD vs. TBD
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament: Edge vs. AJ Styles vs. Rey Mysterio
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament: Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley & Dakota Kai)
* Baron Corbin vs. Cameron Grimes
* Roman Reigns returns

