wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Tag Teams Go Face to Face
May 19, 2023 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight, with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn appearing to face off with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. The lineup includes:
* The Usos vs. The LWO (Santos Escobar & Rey Mysterio)
* Ridge Holland & Butch vs. Pretty Deadly
* Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn go face-to-face with Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa
* The Grayson Waller Effect with guest AJ Styles
