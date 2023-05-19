wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Tag Teams Go Face to Face

May 19, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight, with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn appearing to face off with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. The lineup includes:

* The Usos vs. The LWO (Santos Escobar & Rey Mysterio)
* Ridge Holland & Butch vs. Pretty Deadly
* Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn go face-to-face with Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa
* The Grayson Waller Effect with guest AJ Styles

