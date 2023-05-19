Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Tag Teams Go Face to Face

WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight, with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn appearing to face off with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. The lineup includes:

* The Usos vs. The LWO (Santos Escobar & Rey Mysterio)

* Ridge Holland & Butch vs. Pretty Deadly

* Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn go face-to-face with Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa

* The Grayson Waller Effect with guest AJ Styles