Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV on HonorClub
Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV tonight on Honorclub, with several matches and segments announced. It will also be available on Youtube. The lineup includes:
* Pure Rules: Allysin Kay vs. Queen Aminata
* Blake Christian vs. Gringo Loco
* Laynie Luck vs. Marina Shafir
* Atlantis Jr., Neon & Fuego vs. Volador Jr., Barbaro Cavernario & Hechicero
