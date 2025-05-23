wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV on HonorClub

May 23, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV tonight on Honorclub, with several matches and segments announced. It will also be available on Youtube. The lineup includes:

* Pure Rules: Allysin Kay vs. Queen Aminata
* Blake Christian vs. Gringo Loco
* Laynie Luck vs. Marina Shafir
* Atlantis Jr., Neon & Fuego vs. Volador Jr., Barbaro Cavernario & Hechicero

