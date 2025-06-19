wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV on Honorclub

June 19, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH Miyu Yamashita 6-19-25 Image Credit: ROH

Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV tonight on Honorclub, with several matches and segments announced. The lineup includes:

* Pure Rules: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Marti Belle
* The Infantry & Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Top Flight & The Kingdom
* Lance Archer vs. Aaron Solo
* Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty vs. TBD
* Miyu Yamashita vs. TBD

