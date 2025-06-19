wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV on Honorclub
June 19, 2025 | Posted by
Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV tonight on Honorclub, with several matches and segments announced. The lineup includes:
* Pure Rules: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Marti Belle
* The Infantry & Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Top Flight & The Kingdom
* Lance Archer vs. Aaron Solo
* Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty vs. TBD
* Miyu Yamashita vs. TBD
More Trending Stories
- Real American Freestyle Announces Matches, Details For Debut Event
- Charlotte Flair Recalls Taking Randy Savage To Her School for ‘Show & Tell’
- Eric Bischoff Releases Statement on Hulk Hogan, Says Hogan Is ‘Doing Well’ and Expected to Return Home Today
- Jeff Jarrett On Why TNA Didn’t Sign CM Punk Or Bryan Danielson In 2005