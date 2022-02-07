Lineup Set For This Week’s AEW Dark

AEW has a nine-match lineup set for Tuesday’s episode of AEW Dark. The company announced the lineup on Monday for the show, which you can see below.

AEW Dark airs Tuesday on YouTube starting at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT.

* Wheeler Yuta vs. Aaron Solo

* Anna Jay vs. Kaci Lennox

* Anthony Ogogo vs. Tony Vincita

* Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn) vs. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis

* Julia Hart vs. Kelsey Heather

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Gus De La Vega

* Mercedes Martinez vs. Queen Aminata

* Lee Moriarty vs. Anthony Henry

* Fuego Del Sol vs. Serpentico