wrestling / News
Lineup Set For This Week’s NJPW Strong
NJPW has a three-match lineup announced for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. NJPW announced the following lineup for Saturday’s show, which airs on New Japan World:
* U-S-of-Jay Open Challenge: Jay White vs. TBD
* Ariya Daivari vs. Kevin Blackwood
* Kevin Knight vs. Hikuleo
The full preview is below:
NJPW STRONG Preview: U-S-of-Jay open Challenge
RIVALS continues this Saturday
After the RIVALS tour kicked off on a night of surprises March 5, Mascara Dorada and Shane Haste both making shocking appearances, the tour rolls on this week with Jay White’s mystery open challenge opponent revealed and more!
Main event: U-S-of-Jay Open Challenge: Jay White vs X
The main event tonight sees the third match in Jay White’s U-S-of-Jay Open Challenge series. After facing Christopher Daniels and Jay Lethal of AEW, White has hinted his next opponent would be a hot free agent. Just who will step through the curtain? Find out this week on STRONG!
2nd Match: Ariya Daivari vs Kevin Blackwood
Kevin Blackwood makes his NJPW STRONG debut this week when he faces Ariya Daivari. Daivari has been wrestling not just with his opponents, but himself over recent weeks, as he tries to turn over a new leaf. The Persian Lion wants badly to compete with honesty and integrity in the cerulean blue, but recent frustrations have lef to temptations for Daivari, who has come close to losing his battle with inner demons who want him to turn toward dirtier tactics. Will a win reaffirm his choice to stay on the straight and narrow tonight?
1st match: Kevin Knight vs Hikuleo
Kicking off the night, Hikuleo will be taking on the LA Dojo’s Kevin Knight. Knight has made incredible strides of late, and has been able to match his undeniable athleticism with an increasing wrestling IQ. In the face of the undeniable power of Hikuleo though, can Knight survive?
More Trending Stories
- Brock Lesnar Recalls ‘Foolish’ Decision To Do Shooting Star Press At WWE WrestleMania XIX
- Tony Khan Confirms He’ll Be Booker For Ring Of Honor, Talks Potential ROH Roster Plans
- Details On Who Is Backstage For Tonight’s WWE RAW (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Keith Lee, Evil Uno and Others React To William Regal Joining AEW