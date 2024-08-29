Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Two Title Matches and More

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, which includes two title matches and more. It’s the last show before this Friday’s Emergence PPV. The lineup includes:

* TNA X Division Championship: Mike Bailey (c) vs. Rich Swann

* Match by Elegance for TNA Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Ash by Elegance

* Eddie Edwards vs. Mike Santana

* Joe Hendry vs. Brian Myers

* ABC vs. Cody Deaner & Jake Something

* Hammerstone vs. Eric Young

* Nic Nemeth and Josh Alexander come together for a final face-off