Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Two Title Matches and More
TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, which includes two title matches and more. It’s the last show before this Friday’s Emergence PPV. The lineup includes:
* TNA X Division Championship: Mike Bailey (c) vs. Rich Swann
* Match by Elegance for TNA Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Ash by Elegance
* Eddie Edwards vs. Mike Santana
* Joe Hendry vs. Brian Myers
* ABC vs. Cody Deaner & Jake Something
* Hammerstone vs. Eric Young
* Nic Nemeth and Josh Alexander come together for a final face-off