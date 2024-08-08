wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: NXT’s Wolfgang vs. Joe Hendry
August 8, 2024 | Posted by
TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, featuring more crossover with WWE NXT. The lineup includes:
* TNA Knockouts World Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. TBD
* Ultimate X Qualifier: Mike Bailey vs. Trent Seven vs. Jake Something
* Ultimate X Qualifier: KC Navarro vs. Zachary Wentz vs. TBD
* Joe Hendry vs. NXT’s Wolfgang
* KUSHIDA vs. Jonathan Gresham
* Fallout from PCO and Steph de Lander’s wedding
* Bound for Glory location announcement
