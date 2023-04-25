Lineup For Tonight’s NWA Powerrr: Women’s TV Title Match, More

The lineup is set for tonight’s episode of NWA Powerrr. The NWA announced the following lineup for the show, which airs on YouTube:

* NWA Women’s TV Championship Match: Kenzie Paige vs. Ella Envy

* NWA National Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Silas Mason vs. Odinson

* Crockett Cup Qualifying Match: Daisy Kill & Talos vs. SVGS

* Crockett Cup Qualifying Match: Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch vs. The Fixers