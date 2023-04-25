wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s NWA Powerrr: Women’s TV Title Match, More
The lineup is set for tonight’s episode of NWA Powerrr. The NWA announced the following lineup for the show, which airs on YouTube:
* NWA Women’s TV Championship Match: Kenzie Paige vs. Ella Envy
* NWA National Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Silas Mason vs. Odinson
* Crockett Cup Qualifying Match: Daisy Kill & Talos vs. SVGS
* Crockett Cup Qualifying Match: Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch vs. The Fixers
NWAPowerrrr, Tuesdays at 6:05 pm est on YouTube or catch it on your own time anytime after!!!!
⚡ @knoxy_78 & @therealtrevormurdoch vs Fixers
⚡ @thrillbillytcb vs @OdinsonOfAsgard
⚡ @ellaenvypro vs @KenziePaige_1
⚡ @daisy__kill & Talos vs @jax_dane & @BulletproofTro1 pic.twitter.com/WYQrZyLmHd
— *AllDay* Marshe' Rockett (@MarsheRockett) April 25, 2023
