WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on FOX, the last show before tomorrow’s Money in the Bank PLE. The lineup includes:

* WWE Tag Team Championship: A-Town Down Under (c) vs. DIY

* The Street Profits vs. Pretty Deadly

* Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

* The Bloodline will appear