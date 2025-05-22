Lineups Set For CMLL vs. AEW/ROH Show, Fantasticamania

CMLL has announced the lineups for their show with AEW/ROH as well as Fantasticamania. The promotion announced the following lineups for the shows, which takes place on June 17th and June 20th, respectively, at Arena Mexico in Mexico City:

CMLL vs. AEW/ROH (June 17th)

* CMLL World Tag Team Championship Match: Ángel de Oro & Niebla Roja vs. CRU

* Persephone vs. Red Velvet

* Neón vs. Hologram

* Atlantis Jr. vs. Josh Alexander

* Hechicero, Último Guerrero & Averno vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher & Rocky Romer

* Máscara Dorada vs. Bandido

CMLL Fantasticamania (June 20th(

* CMLL World Trios Championship Match: Místico, Máscara Dorada & Neón vs. Bandido, Hologram & Komander

* Kira vs. Red Velvet

* La Jarochita vs. Thunder Rosa

* Difunto, Magnus, Rugido & Zandokan Jr. vs. Lio Rush, Action Andretti, Rocky Romero & Robbie X

* Último Guerrero vs. Yota Tsuji

* Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi & Titán vs. Francesco Akira, TJP & Templario

* Volador Jr. vs. Ricochet