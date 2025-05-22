wrestling / News
Lineups Set For CMLL vs. AEW/ROH Show, Fantasticamania
CMLL has announced the lineups for their show with AEW/ROH as well as Fantasticamania. The promotion announced the following lineups for the shows, which takes place on June 17th and June 20th, respectively, at Arena Mexico in Mexico City:
CMLL vs. AEW/ROH (June 17th)
* CMLL World Tag Team Championship Match: Ángel de Oro & Niebla Roja vs. CRU
* Persephone vs. Red Velvet
* Neón vs. Hologram
* Atlantis Jr. vs. Josh Alexander
* Hechicero, Último Guerrero & Averno vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher & Rocky Romer
* Máscara Dorada vs. Bandido
CMLL Fantasticamania (June 20th(
* CMLL World Trios Championship Match: Místico, Máscara Dorada & Neón vs. Bandido, Hologram & Komander
* Kira vs. Red Velvet
* La Jarochita vs. Thunder Rosa
* Difunto, Magnus, Rugido & Zandokan Jr. vs. Lio Rush, Action Andretti, Rocky Romero & Robbie X
* Último Guerrero vs. Yota Tsuji
* Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi & Titán vs. Francesco Akira, TJP & Templario
* Volador Jr. vs. Ricochet
