wrestling / News

Lineups Set For CMLL vs. AEW/ROH Show, Fantasticamania

May 22, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL AEW ROH 6-17-25 Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL has announced the lineups for their show with AEW/ROH as well as Fantasticamania. The promotion announced the following lineups for the shows, which takes place on June 17th and June 20th, respectively, at Arena Mexico in Mexico City:

CMLL vs. AEW/ROH (June 17th)

* CMLL World Tag Team Championship Match: Ángel de Oro & Niebla Roja vs. CRU
* Persephone vs. Red Velvet
* Neón vs. Hologram
* Atlantis Jr. vs. Josh Alexander
* Hechicero, Último Guerrero & Averno vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher & Rocky Romer
* Máscara Dorada vs. Bandido

CMLL Fantasticamania (June 20th(

* CMLL World Trios Championship Match: Místico, Máscara Dorada & Neón vs. Bandido, Hologram & Komander
* Kira vs. Red Velvet
* La Jarochita vs. Thunder Rosa
* Difunto, Magnus, Rugido & Zandokan Jr. vs. Lio Rush, Action Andretti, Rocky Romero & Robbie X
* Último Guerrero vs. Yota Tsuji
* Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi & Titán vs. Francesco Akira, TJP & Templario
* Volador Jr. vs. Ricochet

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, CMLL, CMLL FantasticaMania, ROH, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading