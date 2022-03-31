wrestling / News
Lineups For Tonight’s NXT UK, MLW Fusion and NJPW on AXS TV
In addition to a new episode of Impact Wrestling, there will also be new episodes of WWE NXT UK on Peacock, MLW Fusion on Youtube and NJPW on AXS TV.
MLW Fusion will feature 5150 defending the MLW tag team titles against EJ Nduka and a mystery partner.
NJPW on AXS TV includes:
* Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr. & Yoshiaki Fujiwara vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tatsumi Fujinami & Kazuchika Okada
* YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto vs. Ryusuke Taguchi and Master Wato
NXT UK features:
* NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship: Noam Dar (c) vs. Mark Coffey
* Ashton Smith vs. Trent Seven
* Amale vs. Xia Brookside
