Lio Rush Shares Racial Insensitivity Complaint He Sent To WWE Official

Lio Rush has shared a complaint email he sent to a WWE official over concerns of racial insensitivity. Rush posted a screeshot of the email, with names redacted, to his Instagram account as you can see below.

The complaint was into relation to the incident that got him a fair amount of heat backstage when he refused to perform chores and labor for tenured stars, which is something expected of newer members of the roster. Rush had said it was in appropriate to ask people to do that and, as the email states, “I feel very strongly about this matter being a young African American male. I find these demands to be racially insensitive.”

Rush captioned the post: