Lio Rush Shares Racial Insensitivity Complaint He Sent To WWE Official
Lio Rush has shared a complaint email he sent to a WWE official over concerns of racial insensitivity. Rush posted a screeshot of the email, with names redacted, to his Instagram account as you can see below.
The complaint was into relation to the incident that got him a fair amount of heat backstage when he refused to perform chores and labor for tenured stars, which is something expected of newer members of the roster. Rush had said it was in appropriate to ask people to do that and, as the email states, “I feel very strongly about this matter being a young African American male. I find these demands to be racially insensitive.”
Rush captioned the post:
“For too long now I’ve dealt with a lot of bad publicity, rumours and stories on the internet that attack, not just me as a wrestler, but attack my integrity. The attacks on my character have gone on too long without my side being heard.
With everything going on in the world and a lot of social issues being brought to the forefront, I have to empower others by empowering myself. How can we expect change without sharing the experiences that illustrate the insensitivities that divide us?
Please be clear, I am in no way insinuating that the WWE is a racist company, nor am I commenting on the racial attitudes of any of the companies individuals. However, this email shows that I expressed concerns of racial insensitivity and my feelings as a young African American male to the WWE office during the incidents that have brought so much negativity to my name.
Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter – Martin Luther King”
