wrestling / News
Lio Rush & Robbie X Join RevPro’s British J-Cup Tournament
– Revolution Pro Wrestling (RevPro) announced the latest entrants for the upcoming British J-Cup tournament. They include AEW’s Lio Rush and Robbie X. You can view the announcements on the new competitors below.
Other wrestlers announced for the tournament include Cameron Khai and BARBARO CAVERNARIO. The tournament is scheduled for Saturday, September 28. The event will be held at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage, England.
Entrant #3 for Saturday September 28th's British J Cup is LIO RUSH
🎟️https://t.co/dk9Mt5d6uV pic.twitter.com/QDI1g3ShFH
— Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) September 6, 2024
Entrant #4 for Saturday September 28th's British J Cup is the 2022 winner: ROBBIE X
🎟️https://t.co/dk9Mt5cyFn pic.twitter.com/a0e0Pp2ML0
— Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) September 7, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Paul Wight Recalls Getting Paid a Lot of Money To Appear In Sisqo’s ‘Thong Song’ Video
- Jim Ross Says He Wasn’t Interviewed For Vince McMahon Docuseries
- Eric Bischoff Thinks Without Ted Turner, There’s A Chance Wrestling Wouldn’t Be On TV
- WWE, UFC Sued By Man Alleging ‘Hush Money’ Payments Sent Via Daniel Bryan & Sasha Banks