wrestling / News

Lio Rush & Robbie X Join RevPro’s British J-Cup Tournament

September 7, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
RevPro British J Cup Lio Rush Image Credit: RevPro

– Revolution Pro Wrestling (RevPro) announced the latest entrants for the upcoming British J-Cup tournament. They include AEW’s Lio Rush and Robbie X. You can view the announcements on the new competitors below.

Other wrestlers announced for the tournament include Cameron Khai and BARBARO CAVERNARIO. The tournament is scheduled for Saturday, September 28. The event will be held at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage, England.

