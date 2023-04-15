– During a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Lio Rush discussed wanting to face Dante Martin at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“That’s a heavy question because there’s so many guys that are currently on the roster that I wanted to wrestle, but never have and was so close to wrestling. Yeah, that’s incredibly hard. I feel like me being a part of that event in itself would be pretty cool, so, who knows. Anybody, anybody really. There’s a ton of guys on that roster that I’d love to wrestle. In a perfect world, it would have been cool to wrestle Dante [Martin] but I know he just had that injury. Praying for him, huge prayers and respect to Dante, I saw that injury and it’s pretty nasty.”