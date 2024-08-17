wrestling / News

Lio Rush vs. Claudio Castagnoli Added to Tonight’s AEW Collision

August 17, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced a match between Lio Rush and Claudio Castagnoli for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH World Tag Team Championship: Undisputed Kingdom (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara
* AEW World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: FTR vs. The Acclaimed
* Britt Baker vs. Harley Cameron
* Jack Perry vs. TBA
* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Lio Rush
* Eddie Kingston addresses AEW All In
* A Film by Toni Storm

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Collision, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading