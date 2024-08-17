Lio Rush vs. Claudio Castagnoli Added to Tonight’s AEW Collision

In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced a match between Lio Rush and Claudio Castagnoli for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH World Tag Team Championship: Undisputed Kingdom (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara

* AEW World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: FTR vs. The Acclaimed

* Britt Baker vs. Harley Cameron

* Jack Perry vs. TBA

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Lio Rush

* Eddie Kingston addresses AEW All In

* A Film by Toni Storm