Lio Rush vs. Claudio Castagnoli Added to Tonight’s AEW Collision
In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced a match between Lio Rush and Claudio Castagnoli for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT. Here’s the updated lineup:
* ROH World Tag Team Championship: Undisputed Kingdom (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara
* AEW World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: FTR vs. The Acclaimed
* Britt Baker vs. Harley Cameron
* Jack Perry vs. TBA
* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Lio Rush
* Eddie Kingston addresses AEW All In
* A Film by Toni Storm
TONIGHT
Saturday Night #AEWCollision
TNT
8pm ET/7pm CT@ClaudioCSRO vs @IamLioRush
After his friends @TopFlight612 won last night's #AEWRampage main event, emboldened Lio Rush has challenged anyone in AEW to fight TONIGHT, his challenge has been accepted
Claudio Vs Lio TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/sWErFwKx7V
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 17, 2024