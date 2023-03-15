Lio Rush vs. Lince Dorado Set For MLW War Chamber

Major League Wrestling has announced a match between Lio Rush and Lince Dorado for the Middleweight Championship at MLW War Chamber. The event happens at the Melrose Ballroom in New York on April 6.

The card is an MLW TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.

Winning the World Middleweight Championship in 2021, Lio Rush’s reign as champion was noteworthy for his rapid succession of title defenses against a who’s who. Rush’s prolific title reign including dethroning Laredo Kid in a high-profile inter-promotional clash, unifying the MLW World Middleweight and AAA Cruiserweight Championship.

Now “The Bad Child” is coming to New York City with bad intentions on taking the belt back home.

Another title defense another lituation for the World Middleweight Champion Lince Dorado. Dorado, who defeated Shun Skywalker to win the title in late 2022, has been enjoying a spectacular reign as champion… but the blistering speed and innovation of Lio Rush promises to put Dorado in the deepest waters he’s endured as champion.

Will the golden lynx pounce another challenger?

Will Rush regain the coveted gold he once wore around his waist?

See Lince Dorado vs. Lio Rush LIVE Thursday, April 6th in NYC at MLW War Chamber’23.