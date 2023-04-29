List of Producers and Backstage Notes For Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, as well as several backstage notes.

* Jason Jordan produced the opening segment with The Usos, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, as well as the first round draft pick segment. He also produced the main event with the Usos vs. Owens & Zayn, as well as the dark matches Matt Riddle vs. Solo Sikoa and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Rhea Ripley.

* Michael Hayes produced Butch vs. LA Knight.

* Adam Pearce produced the second round draft pick segment and The Street Profits vs. the lWo vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet.

* TJ Wilson produced the third round draft pick segment and Zelina Vega vs. Sonya Deville.

* Shawn Daivari produced the fourth round draft pick segment and backstage segments. He also produced a dark match between Shotzi & Lacey Evans.

* Michael Hayes didn’t produce any Bloodline segments, which he usually does.

* More draft reactions were filmed from NXT.

* By the time the show aired, most talent knew where they were going.

* There are plans for more draft cameos on Monday’s RAW.

* Some people were “puzzled” by free agent choices, including Omos.

* AJ Styles was backstage all day and not hidden before his return.