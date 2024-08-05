List of Talent At WWE SummerSlam Weekend Tryouts

A new report has a list of talents who were part of the WWE tryouts over SummerSlam weekend. As previously reported, Evander Holyfield’s son Elijah and University of Syracuse football alum Atrilleon Williams were set to attend the tryouts that took place in Cleveland. Twitter user @lexveraux (per Fightful) reports that in addition to those two, the following people were part of the tryouts:

* Sirena Linton (NCAA All-American Gymnast)

* Sofia Grace Iaderosa (Pro soccer player)

* Terralicia Mercadel (Track and Field athlete and Powerlifter)

* Daryn Harris (Kickboxer)

* Emilie Henningsen (Acrobat and Tumbler)

* Darci Khan (Track & Field Athlete)

* Hayley Montoya (Volleyball Player)

* Makenna Turner (Stanford Rowing Team)

* Alona Olshevska (NCAA All-American)

* Emily Buchette (Lacrosse Player)

* Jaiden Fields (Softball Player)

* Kaitlyn Banas (Track And Field Athlete)

* Karyn Best (Track And Field Athlete)

* Kennedy Brace (Track And Field Athlete)

* Elena Carter (Track And Field Athlete)

* Bayley Humphrey (Gymnast)

* Naofal Abouelhouda (Crossfit Athlete)

* Shane Bonner (Defensive End)

* Camden Gagnon (Defensive Lineman)

* Chase Kline (Linebacker)

* Greg Benton Jr (Football Player)

* Jeremy Mercier (Linebacker)

* Kyle Klink (Linebacker)

* Carlos Aviles (Track And Field Athlete)

* Matthew Tago (Football Player)

* Isaiah Chambers (Defensive Lineman)

* Hayden Hatcher (Linebacker)

* Terrance Taylor (Linebacker)

* Von Young IV (Football Player)

* Jack Freeman (Offensive Lineman)