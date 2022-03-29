Lita Recalls Decision To Return To WWE Instead Of Signing With AEW

Lita recently appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, and she discussed a variety of topics, including entertaining the idea of signing with AEW and what led to her decision to ultimately return to WWE. Here are some of the highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):

Lita on entertaining the idea of signing with AEW: “I was thinking about it. I was watching all the time and I was watching Britt Baker ascend. And I was watching the crowd really attach to her and they lobbed it up to work with her. As I was seeing AEW in general grow, I was like, Britt was at a point where I was like, ‘she needs to have a big moment with somebody bigger than her,’ and they have her, and Thunder Rosa, and Nyla Rose, and, you know, Ruby Soho later. But like, you can have those matches and elevate each other slowly but if there is somebody big that can come in like Sting did with Darby Allin, that’s where you can catapult somebody. So it did seem exciting.”

On choosing WWE over AEW and wanting to have a match with Becky Lynch: “But at the same time, it’s like, their roster had a long way to grow and they’re still kind of getting their feet under them about how they want to present as a company, and then around that same time, WWE is talking to them. And just knowing how deep their roster already is, it just seemed like more possibilities and a better fit. Not to mention, like, it is home for me, right? I’ve been there since I was a kid. So, it was like, I wasn’t thinking about either company when I was, you know, when I was first approached and then Cody had reached out and I was like, ‘oh well, let me watch the program more from an aspect of maybe being there and seeing how I could fit in besides like catching it when I catch it’. And yeah, of course, I started brainstorming and thinking about the possibilities, but then on the flip side, when I’m talking about WWE, I was like, ‘it’s just right there for the taking,’ and just seemed to be the better fit. Plus, I had never met Britt. Becky is like a close friend of mine, and so to be able to have that and the possibility of that match, we just wanted to. I didn’t think that would ever happen, and to be able to have that was really special.”