Liv Morgan Discusses a Potential Riott Squad Reunion

– During Fanatics Live at Fanatics Fest NYC, WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan was asked about a possible Riott Squad reunion in WWE. Morgan made up the former stable with Ruby Riott and Sarah Morgan. Liv Morgan said the following on the subject (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Well, you know, I think that everything that happens in life kind of happens as it should, whether it’s good or bad. I feel like we can never say never on anything. I’m really, really happy right now with Dominik and The Judgment Day, but who knows down the line? If you have Ruby and Sarah recruited into The Judgement Day, that might be something.”

Ruby Soho, aka Ruby Riott, is currently part of AEW after signing with the company in 2021. She’s currently expecting her first child with partner Angelo Parker. Also, Valhalla is currently out of action as she’s expecting her second child with husband Erik of The Viking Raiders.

Meanwhile, Liv Morgan is scheduled to team with Dominik Mysterio against The Terror Twins (Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest) later this month at WWE Bash in Berlin in a mixed tag team match. The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 31 at Berlin’s Uber Arena. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.