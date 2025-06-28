Liv Morgan Reportedly Undergoes Shoulder Surgery

– As previously reported, WWE Superstar and reigning Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan is expected to be out of action for several months after suffering a shoulder injury this month on WWE Raw. In an update on Morgan, PWInsider reports that she has now undergone surgery to repair her shoulder.

Additionally physical therapist Kevin Wilk shared a message on Instagram regarding Morgan’s recovery and surgery. He wrote earlier today, “Awesome honor & pleasure to be helping @wwe superstar @yaonlylivvonce with her shoulder rehabilitation…👉 Fantastic athlete, dedicated & great to work with! 🙌 This @wwe superstar will be back & back even better! 💪 👉 Outstanding athlete! 👉 Surgery performed by @dugasmd1 of @andrews_sports_medicine …”

WWE has not yet announced how they plan to handle the Women’s Tag Team Titles. Currently, the belts are still held by Liv Morgan and her tag team partner, Raquel Rodriguez, who faces Rhea Ripley in a Street Fight at WWE Night of Champions 2025 later today. The show is being held at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.

You can see the message from Kevin Wilk on Liv Morgan below: